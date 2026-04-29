FSU, FAMU, and TSC 2026 Spring Graduation: Times, Locations, and What to Know

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee is preparing to celebrate the Class of 2026 as Tallahassee State College, Florida A&M University, and Florida State University host their spring commencement ceremonies.

The ceremonies will begin Thursday, April 30th, and continue through Saturday, May 2nd.

Tallahassee State College:

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 30th, at 6:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Graduates may invite an unlimited number of family and friends, and tickets are not required. The Civic Center charges $10 per vehicle for parking.

Guests must adhere to a clear bag policy, meaning only clear purses or tote bags are permitted. Airhorns and cowbells are strictly prohibited.

Florida State University:

FSU will host multiple ceremonies for its graduates on Friday and Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The 9:00 a.m. ceremony on Friday is dedicated to all doctoral students who wish to attend and will include faculty hooding. All other ceremonies are for bachelor's, master's, and specialist degree candidates.

Friday, May 1st:

9:00 a.m. ceremony (Doctoral Degrees)

College of Applied Studies

College of Medicine

FAMU-FSU College of Engineering

College of Fine Arts

College of Communication & Information

College of Social Sciences & Public Policy

College of Nursing

Herbert Wertheim College of Business

College of Criminology & Criminal Justice

College of Social Work

College of Music

Anne Spencer Daves College of Education, Health, & Human Sciences

College of Arts & Sciences

2:00 p.m. ceremony

FAMU-FSU College of Engineering

College of Nursing

Anne Spencer Daves College of Education, Health, & Human Sciences

7:00 p.m. ceremony

College of Arts & Sciences

Saturday, May 2nd:

9:00 a.m. ceremony

Dedman College of Hospitality

Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship

College of Applied Studies

College of Medicine

College of Motion Picture Arts

College of Fine Arts

College of Communication & Information

College of Social Work

2:00 p.m. ceremony

Herbert Wertheim College of Business

7:00 p.m. ceremony

College of Social Sciences & Public Policy

College of Criminology & Criminal Justice

College of Music

Florida A&M University:

Ceremonies will be held on Friday and Saturday at Alfred Lawson Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium.

Friday, May 1st, at 4:00 p.m.

College of Education

College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

Institute of Public Health

School of Allied Health Sciences

School of the Environment

Saturday, May 2nd:

9:00 a.m. ceremony:

College of Agriculture and Food Sciences

College of Social Sciences, Arts, and Humanities (Military Commissioning)

School of Architecture and Engineering Technology

2:00 p.m. ceremony:

College of Law

College of Science and Technology

School of Business and Industry

School of Journalism & Graphic Communication

School of Nursing

FAMU-FSU College of Engineering

Congratulations to all the 2026 graduates!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

