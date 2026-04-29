FSU, FAMU, and TSC 2026 Spring Graduation: Times, Locations, and What to Know

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee is preparing to celebrate the Class of 2026 as Tallahassee State College, Florida A&M University, and Florida State University host their spring commencement ceremonies.
The ceremonies will begin Thursday, April 30th, and continue through Saturday, May 2nd.
Tallahassee State College:
The ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 30th, at 6:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.
Graduates may invite an unlimited number of family and friends, and tickets are not required. The Civic Center charges $10 per vehicle for parking.
Guests must adhere to a clear bag policy, meaning only clear purses or tote bags are permitted. Airhorns and cowbells are strictly prohibited.
Florida State University:
FSU will host multiple ceremonies for its graduates on Friday and Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The 9:00 a.m. ceremony on Friday is dedicated to all doctoral students who wish to attend and will include faculty hooding. All other ceremonies are for bachelor's, master's, and specialist degree candidates.
Friday, May 1st:
9:00 a.m. ceremony (Doctoral Degrees)
- College of Applied Studies
- College of Medicine
- FAMU-FSU College of Engineering
- College of Fine Arts
- College of Communication & Information
- College of Social Sciences & Public Policy
- College of Nursing
- Herbert Wertheim College of Business
- College of Criminology & Criminal Justice
- College of Social Work
- College of Music
- Anne Spencer Daves College of Education, Health, & Human Sciences
- College of Arts & Sciences
2:00 p.m. ceremony
- FAMU-FSU College of Engineering
- College of Nursing
- Anne Spencer Daves College of Education, Health, & Human Sciences
7:00 p.m. ceremony
- College of Arts & Sciences
Saturday, May 2nd:
9:00 a.m. ceremony
- Dedman College of Hospitality
- Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship
- College of Applied Studies
- College of Medicine
- College of Motion Picture Arts
- College of Fine Arts
- College of Communication & Information
- College of Social Work
2:00 p.m. ceremony
- Herbert Wertheim College of Business
7:00 p.m. ceremony
- College of Social Sciences & Public Policy
- College of Criminology & Criminal Justice
- College of Music
Florida A&M University:
Ceremonies will be held on Friday and Saturday at Alfred Lawson Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium.
Friday, May 1st, at 4:00 p.m.
- College of Education
- College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Institute of Public Health
- School of Allied Health Sciences
- School of the Environment
Saturday, May 2nd:
9:00 a.m. ceremony:
- College of Agriculture and Food Sciences
- College of Social Sciences, Arts, and Humanities (Military Commissioning)
- School of Architecture and Engineering Technology
2:00 p.m. ceremony:
- College of Law
- College of Science and Technology
- School of Business and Industry
- School of Journalism & Graphic Communication
- School of Nursing
- FAMU-FSU College of Engineering
Congratulations to all the 2026 graduates!
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.