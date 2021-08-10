FSU communicates new mask, vaccination expectations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's not quite a mandate, but a statement approved by university president John Thrasher makes it clear that Florida State University has high expectations when it comes to COVID19 safety this fall.

An email sent to students and staff reads in part quote, "We expect everyone to wear a face covering or mask at all times when inside any FSU facility, even if you are vaccinated."

It's an expectation FSU junior Madison Urso says she plans to live up to.

"I do respect their decision in trying to keep us safe," said Urso

But, she says she was hoping for a different return.

"It was really disheartening to see that because I thought were making kind of like a bigger step to return to normalcy," Urso said.

The email also sets expectations for vaccinations, saying everyone is "to be vaccinated against COVID-19, even if they've had COVID-19 in the past."

That expectation is something FSU junior Elizabeth North says is not ideal, but, "if that's what it takes to get back to what it was before, then hopefully everyone would follow."

All students, faculty and staff are expected to have at least their first dose of COVID19 vaccination by August 22nd.

As all members work to meet these expectations, FSU looks forward to ensuring a safe and successful fall semester.