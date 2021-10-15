FSU College of Entrepreneurship reveals new body scanner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University College of Entrepreneurship on Thursday announced the addition of a new body scanner, which they said helps incorporate the latest technologies into the curriculum.

The 3D body scanner is for the Retail Entrepreneurship program and allows for the collection of more than 600 body measurements in seconds, the university said.

According to the university, the retail industry is using body scanning in two primary ways: to aid in the product development process and to enhance customer experiences.

“Retailers are currently looking for new innovative ways to drive foot traffic to brick-and-mortar locations," said Dr. Jessica Ridgway Clayton, associate professor in the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship. "One solution is to offer body scanning in-store. Customers can get scanned and their measurements can be used to recommend the correct size and even styles that might be best for their body type. Additionally, retailers can use the body scanner to create avatars to enhance their customers’ online shopping experience.”

The funding of an FSU Student Technology Fee grant allowed the College to purchase the body scanner which will be housed in the Body Scanning Lab in the Shaw building.