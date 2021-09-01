FSU Bowden tributes include helmet, sleeve patch and signature on field

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State’s football program will celebrate the life of legendary coach Bobby Bowden in more ways than one this season.

Each player's back helmet bumper will feature Coach Bowden’s signature in garnet on a white background, and each coach’s polo will have the Bowden patch on one sleeve.

On the field, the Bowden logo with his iconic hat and “Bobby” signature will be painted on each 25-yard line opposite the ACC logos.

In the south end zone, a tribute banner with the same logo will be installed over the area that was previously occupied by the Marching Chiefs before their move to the north end zone.