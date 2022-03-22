FSU Black Law Students Association wins national mock trial competition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University College of Law’s Black Law Students Association (FSU BLSA) won first place in the national Constance Baker Motley Mock Trial Competition. The competition took place virtually March 17-18, and FSU BLSA was undefeated throughout the event.

Sixteen law school teams participated in the competition, including teams from the University of Maryland and Texas A&M University, which FSU BLSA beat in the final round. Winning team members were third-year student Judelande Jeune, of Tampa, Florida; second-year student Kayla Neal, of Tallahassee, Florida; third-year student Nyah Tennell, of Queens, New York; and second-year student Khamisi Thorpe, of Delray Beach, Florida. The team was coached by Florida State law alumna C. Erica White (’01), who is general counsel at the Office of the State Courts Administrator. In addition to winning the national championship, Thorpe was named the competition’s Best Advocate for the Prosecution, and Tennell was honored as Best Advocate for the Defense.

“Congratulations to our BLSA student advocates on winning the national Constance Baker Motley Mock Trial Competition,” said Dean Erin O’Connor. “These talented students are shining examples of our extremely impressive student body!”

FSU BLSA previously won the Constance Baker Motley Mock Trial Competition for the Southern Region in February, where the team was also undefeated throughout the competition.