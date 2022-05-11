FSU assistant professor awarded grant to study the brain and its impact on eating habits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An FSU assistant professor received a $1.8 million grant for his study on the brain and its impact on eating habits.

After receiving a 5-year long grant of nearly $2 million from the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Roberto Vincis has set out to host a study on how the brain encrypts information when it comes to food.

He believes with the help of his research he can help undue some of these early set consumption issues.

Dr. Vincis is hopeful that once his research is complete that it will be able to help combat serious issues like obesity and eating disorders.