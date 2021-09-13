FSU and FAMU ranking big on a national scale

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University and Florida State University are flexing their muscles on the 2022 US News & World Report's Best Colleges! FAMU holds the spot as the highest ranking historically black college and university (HBCU) at #104 on the list of top national public universities. It's also #7 on the list of the top 10 HBCU's…ranking as the highest public institution on that list. FSU is coming in at #19 on the list of top 20 public universities in the country...no longer tied with any other institution for the spot!

FSU President, Richard McCullough, said "people pay attention to these rankings; parents, students in particular."

FAMU President, Larry Robinson, said "having the resources that are necessary to really hone our processes and acquire and hire the appropriate staff and so forth has made a huge difference."

Leaders at FAMU say their work is not complete…they plan to focus on retention and graduation rates, faculty support, recruiting the best and brightest students and staff, plus more student success outcomes...VP of FAMU Student Affairs, William Hudson, said "companies are already contacting us about opportunities to engage with our students and schools and colleges on availability for employment opportunity."

FSU President McCullough says retaining 90 percent of students who come in as freshmen and high graduation rates keeps them ranking. He said "were really focused on faculty resources and student success."

FSU plans to bring in more research money to build new centers and bring faculty together on new initiatives. Continuing to improve academic reputation and resources, attracting and keeping the best faculty, and marketing what they have to offer will help them move closer to their goals. McCullough said "we kill it on feel and fit so the rankings really help to attract those students here and they make a difference."

FAMU is hoping to march towards the top 100 and beyond by next year, while FSU hopes for the #15 spot in the next 5 years.