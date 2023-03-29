FSU alum, filmmaker working to spread addiction awareness with two documentaries

Working to spread awareness about addiction is what Florida State University alum Mike Ortoll and filmmaker Tim Searfoss is aiming to do with a free showing of two documentaries.

Ortoll helped produce "One Second at a Time," which centers around his daughter Christine's battle with addiction.

Ortoll said he hopes showing this film to Florida State students will help continue his daughter's legacy by helping others fight addiction and recognize warning signs.

"We want to transform the lives of students that need to be in recovery on campuses so that they can graduate and thrive. I mean, that's what we want to do. And with One Second at a Time, we want to get to everybody," he explained. "So there, we want to get to everybody to make everybody realize we are all one second at a time."

Ortoll also helped produce the documentary Safety Net that focuses on the college recovery program offered by universities like Florida State.

Both of these films will be shown Wednesday at the Askew Student Life Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

"Safety Net" will premiere at 6 p.m. and "One Second at a Time" will premiere at 7:30 p.m.

The showing is free for FSU students and faculty.

