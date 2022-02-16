FSU Alpha Chi Omega submits plans to city to demolish existing house, build new one

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Alpha Chi Omega at Florida State University has begun making plans to replace their 56-year-old house by submitting plans to the City of Tallahassee for the demolition of the current house and its subsequent replacement.

According to the Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality's website, the plans were submitted on Jan. 19.

Alpha Chi Omega's Beta Eta Chapter was founded at then-named Florida State College for Women on March 29, 1929. According to Leon County tax records, the sorority's current house located on 518 W Park Avenue was built in 1966.

City of Tallahassee Plans submitted to the City of Tallahassee show what plans for the new Alpha Chi Omega house will look like when completed.

According to the plans, the new proposed house will be two stories tall and have a total of 19,500 square feet of space in it. The proposal also includes plans for 53 residential beds, with four single rooms and 24 double rooms, plus a house director's suite. The full plans can be seen by clicking here.

The architect for the new house is TreanorHL out of Alpharetta, Ga. The company has a division that specifically deals with Greek housing.

The proposal is currently in the pre-approval stages, according to the Leon County-City of Tallahassee's Office of Economic Vitality. No opening date has been announced yet.

The next step in the process is to go before a Development Review Committee with the City of Tallahassee, which will take place on Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. in the Tallahassee Room of City Hall. There will also be a virtual option, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Two of the five greek houses on West Park Avenue have been rebuilt in the last five years. Alpha Gamma Delta opened their new house in 2018, Delta Delta Delta opened their new house in 2019.

ABC 27 has reached out to representatives from Alpha Chi Omega but has not heard back yet.