FSA scores won't be tied to student promotion or high school graduation, officials say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a major victory for children and parents during the unprecedented and challenging COVID-19 pandemic, the scores of the Florida Standards Assessments, or FSA exams, will not be tied to student promotion and high school graduation this school year, state officials announced on Friday.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an executive order which eases two of the most critical and stressful requirements of the FSA exams.

Traditionally, the scores of the tests, which are currently being administered to students throughout the state, have determined whether high school students can graduate and if third graders can advance to fourth grade.

However, Corcoran's executive order changes all that.

Under the new measure, for students expected to graduate in the Spring 2021 semester, "a school district is authorized to waive the required state assessments for graduation if the district determines on a case-by-case basis that the student's high school record establishes a comparable level of achievement."

The decision over whether a student will graduate will be determined by the school's principal, a "careful review of the student's academic record," and input from the student, his or her parents, and teachers.

In addition, third-grade promotion won't be tied to the results of the FSA exams this school year.

According to the executive order, "a student may be promoted to grade four, regardless of the absence of an English Language Arts (ELA) assessment score or the absence of a Level 2 or higher ELA score, if the district is able to determine that a student is performing at least at Level 2 on the ELA assessment through the good cause exemption process... or other means reasonably calculated to provide reliable evidence of a student's performance."

During a news conference in Melbourne last month, Corcoran hinted that the FSA scores may not ultimately be tied to student and school performance.

Corcoran said that, regardless of whether the scores end up counting or not, all students who are able should take the FSA exams.

"All sides say you want that accountability," Corcoran said. "We gotta go out there and get the measurement. When we get the measurement, then we can sit back, look at that data and make the decisions that are best for children."

Due to growing fears among parents, State Sen. Perry Thurston, D-Broward County, filed a bill in January that would prohibit this year's test scores from being used to hold students back or keep them from graduating.

The Florida Department of Education has extended the FSA testing window by two weeks to give school districts more flexibility to administer the exams.

Currently, the state is requiring students to take the tests in person, including those who have been in distance learning all school year.

For more information or to see the full FSA testing schedule by click here.

