FSA eliminated in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During a press conference at St. Petersburg Collegiate High School Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1048, ending the Florida Statewide Assessment.

"Today we come not to praise the FSA, but to bury it," DeSantis said. "We are here today with legislative leaders to officially eliminate the FSA from the state of Florida."

Six months ago, DeSantis announced a legislative proposal to replace the FSA with progress monitoring.

Progress monitoring monitors progress throughout the school year versus having one major test at the end of the school year.

DeSantis said progress monitoring is shorter, more individualized and provides better feedback for students, teachers and parents.

"If you look at what's been innovated, if you look at new technology, we can get the same information from the FSA in a much shorter period of time and in a way that provides really quick feedback," DeSantis said.

Under the FSA, teachers and parents received results after the school year was over, which DeSantis said is too late for remediation of problems.

Progress monitoring will allow for intervention "before it's too late" by providing three opportunities to check-in on growth and allows teachers to better help students.

The full announcement and bill signing can be seen here:

SB 1048 by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd



