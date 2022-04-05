From Tallahassee to the Grammys Red Carpet, A success story for students at Godby High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday's 64th Annual Grammy Awards had a Tallahassee connection.

From playing basketball at Godby High school to the Grammys, Denisia 'Blu June' Andrews is making her mark.

She's apart of a duo called NOVA WAV with her partner Brittany "Chi" Coney.

They're a songwriting production team that were nominated for two Grammy awards Sunday.

Jazmine Sullivan's number one hit single on the Billboard music chart, "Pick Up Your Feelings" and H.E.R's album, "Back of My Mind."

Godby High School Principal Desmond Cole said its important for his students to learn about this success story.

"To know that somebody from our area of town, our school, our neighborhood has gone out and used there talent there hard work there dedication and perseverance to earn something they need to hear that" said Desmond Cole.

Cole said watching someone achieve greatness that came from the same high school will remind his students to follow there dreams.

The dynamic duo has written and produced songs for artists such as: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Kirk Franklin, Kelly Clarkson and more.