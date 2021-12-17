Friends mourn the loss of Jamie Hall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One Tallahassee family is mourning the loss of three of its family members Friday night.

Jamie Hall, Steve gun and his son found dead after a tornado struck a hotel in Tennessee, Jamie's body being found Thursday.

Jamie was on a duck hunting trip last Saturday when a tornado blew through his hotel room killing him, his brother-in-law Steve, and his 12-year-old nephew.

Sammie Dixon, who worked with Jamiem, said he was the type of man who loved helping people.

"Jamie Hall is a prince of a man," said Dixon.

Jamie also spent time as a football and track coach, according to friend Patrick Figeroa.

Figeroa explained how he treated the kids he coached stemmed from his home life.

"How he raised his kids was definitely with the Lord, but also how you're supposed to raise kids in this generation," said Figeroa.

Former neighbor Shelby Stallworth agreed.

"A great role model," said Stallworth. "He is what your children, what you want your children to grow up and be like. Just a great man."

Friends also said that they're thankful for the love and support from the community.

"I'm proud of our community of support that he's getting and his family, but it's not a surprise to me," said friend Brian Vincent.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the family's expenses, which can be found by clicking here.