Friday Night Block Party's return to College Town

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As people flooded the streets of College Town for the first "Friday Night Block Party" of 2021 on Saturday, money was being poured back into the Tallahassee community.

Zach Walter and Chris Erickson, both vaccinated and feeling comfortable around large crowds, drove to Tallahassee from Fort Myers to support the Seminoles.

"You have this one of a kind big time event you don't get a team like Notre Dame coming to Florida very often," said Walter.

FSU graduates Christopher Gbison and Ian Hendrick also came back to their alma mater for the game. They spent the night hanging out with friends, remembering what game day was like before COVID-19.

"Everyone wants everyone else back, so it's nice having all the fans back together, they're super excited for the game," said Hendrick.

Mark Thomas, who lives in Fort Lauderdale came to Tallahassee with friends to cheer for the Fighting Irish. And he's happy to see businesses thriving once again.

"It brings the city to life and the kids feel a lot better being back with so many people around. Doesn't feel like a ghost town anymore," said Thomas.

