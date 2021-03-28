Fresh from Florida Test Kitchen: Florida peaches

(WTXL) — To all the Georgia peaches watching us on Sunrise Weekends, we want to tell you about a new peach in town.

Today we want to tell you about one of our new favorites the Florida peach.

Available from mid-March into May. Florida peaches are fantastic in salads and salsa and desserts like this delicious Florida peach puff pastry with fresh peaches, Florida honey and citrus all in a ricotta-filled pastry shell its incredible and fresh Florida peaches are great right off the shelf. Sweet and juicy they are the perfect snack size for children.

Visit freshfromflorida.com for more quick and fresh recipe ideas and remember happy cooking!