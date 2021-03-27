Fresh From Florida Test Kitchen: Citrus and Grouper

(WTXL) — If you're looking for a good Sunday dinner to make tonight, we've got a great meal for you. Let's see what our friends at Fresh From Florida are cooking up.

We are at the Fresh from Florida test kitchen and working with Florida Citrus and the iconic Florida Grouper.

Today we have Florida grouper and citrus salad. We've got beautiful seared black grouper, a little bit of Florida Citrus, which is really going to bring some life and flavor to this dish. There's some hikila and it is delicious.

If they couldn't find Florida grouper, what fish could they use?

We would recommend snapper, but the best thing for you to do is to have a good relationship with the people you buy seafood from. They're there to help you and can point you in the right direction. So make sure to ask questions.

Don't forget citrus is available right now. You can find it in your stores. Make sure you're looking on FreshFromFlorida.com for all these recipes and plenty more. Be sure to thank a farmer, fisherman, rancher. And as always, Happy Cooking.