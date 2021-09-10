Frenchtown Rising returns for FAMU's first home football game of 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University Rattlers will be back in Bragg Memorial Stadium this weekend which means Frenchtown Rising will also be in full effect.

The block party-style celebration precedes each FAMU home game.

Friday will be the first time they've hosted the event since 2019. Organizers have increased the amount of space the event will cover to help with social distancing, this year, along with adding a few extra COVID safety protocols.

"One of the things that we're going to be doing is limiting the entry points for those that are coming in," said Frenchtown Rising executive director Laurice Thomas. "At each entry point, we will be offering free masks for those who may not come with them or need them. These masks are being given to us by the Department of Health. We also have hand sanitizers for everyone."

Vendors will also be required to be masked and wear gloves.

Attendees will even be able to get a free COVID test or vaccination at each event this season.