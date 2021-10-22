Frenchtown neighbors invited to community planning open house

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Frenchtown community action team now has $6.4 million to spend sprucing up French Town and they’re looking to you to tell them how to do it.

Tallahassee community redevelopment agency approved the Frenchtown neighborhood first plan on July 1 with a focus on improving six key areas: housing, economic development, land use, placemaking, safety and resident empowerment.

As leaders work towards these broader goals, they’re seeking community input for help with the details. That’s why they’re inviting you to Monday’s open house.

"We’d like for them to get involved and to help further shape and inform the implementation of the plan," said John Baker, Tallahassee program development administrator. "I believe there’s something in this plan that would benefit them as well as benefit the larger Frenchtown neighborhood."

Neighbor Laura Griffin says she’s eager to attend.

"I want to be more caught up with things that are happening in the community," Griffin said.

She already has suggestions to improve safety.

"It would be nice to make sure that we have sidewalks on both of the streets. There are a lot of children on the street that I live on," said Griffin.

Frenchtown could also benefit from a bit of a facelift, "especially with the many houses that are vacant on this street and just the upkeep of everything so we can keep everything looking beautiful," Griffin adds.

Community leaders want to hear your ideas as well.

You can join them at the Lincoln center Monday, October 25th starting at 6pm.