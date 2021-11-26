Freeze Warning in effect for western Big Bend, most of South Georgia

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Another blast of winter is in store for the Big Bend and South Georgia tonight!

A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of South Georgia and the western half of the Big Bend (counties in purple). A Frost Advisory is in effect for the remainder of the area (counties in light blue). Both are happening from 3:00 AM until 8:00 AM Saturday morning. Make sure to stay warm and safe! Don't forget to bring the plants indoors and check on your pets and neighbors!

After a frigid start to Saturday, expect mostly sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60's.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.

