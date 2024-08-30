Free utility poles available for repurposing after Debby cleanup

The City of Thomasville is offering free utility poles from storm Debby cleanup.

Residents can repurpose the wood for personal projects.

The initiative promotes sustainability and community involvement.

Watch video to see how you can help in the city's recycling efforts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Behind me you can see the last of Thomasville's free utility poles, ready to be repurposed.

The City of Thomasville is giving these poles a second life, keeping them out of landfills.

These utility poles are part of a city effort to recycle and repurpose.

The city's pole maintenance program involves inspecting and replacing these poles year-round to prevent hazards and ensure safety in our neighborhoods.

They are free and in high demand, with neighbors eagerly claiming them for various projects.

"When I saw the city posted they're giving away some poles, I was like time to build my bar," Said Clark.

Bau Clark, a farmer, tells me that these poles are perfect for building projects.

Each pole is treated to resist insects and rot, making them durable for a variety of uses.

From barns and fence posts to docks, deer stands, and obstacle courses, the possibilities are endless.

"I mean you can make anything out of wood," said Clark.

With about 75 poles up for grabs this week, Clark took home 12 today.

"The main thing is it keeps the old poles out of the landfill and they get a second life," said Alderman.

Brent Alderman, the city's Electric Superintendent, tells me many of these poles have been weakened by storm damage

"Like this pole, all that bottom, that's all rot at the bottom of the poles and then at the tops, you see how the tops are all weathered," said Alderman.

He tells me that while the tops and bottoms might be damaged, the middle sections of the poles are often still strong and valuable for construction and farming projects.

"This is great material because this stuff will last forever," said Clark.

Alderman tells me these poles have been claimed and will likely be gone in about four weeks. But if you're still interested, over 30 more poles will be available in a month.

