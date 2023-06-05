Free summer meals coming to Lanier County

LAKELAND, Ga. — Kids in Lanier County now have the opportunity to enjoy free meals and more this summer, beginning June 6.

Lanier County Sheriff's Office partnered with the Lanier County Board of Education and Second Harvest Food Bank to bring this opportunity to their community.

The sheriff's office says on specific days and times, kids and teens 18 and under will be able to enjoy free lunch, afternoon snacks and books from one of Second Harvest's mobile sites. The sites will be located in five different locations around the county.

The bagged meals will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Parents must bring dependent proof, such as birth certificate or school ID, in order for pickup.

To view a schedule of the free meal mobile sites, click here.

For more information, text "SUMMER MEALS" to 97779. To get involved, contact Winona Green at 229-469-6929 or email kidscafe@feedingsga.org.

