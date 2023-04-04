Free Spring Recycling Event to return in Valdosta

Valdosta's annual free Spring Recycling Event is set to return Saturday, providing its city and county residents with an opportunity to get rid of unwanted items.

Accepted items include:



CB radios

cell phones

circuit boards

cables

cameras

camcorders

disk & floppy drives

laptops

modems

scanners

speakers

televisions

test equipment

typewriters

video cassette recorders (VCRS)

The event is set to take place April 8 at 8 a.m. until 12 p.m, at Valdosta Public Works Department, located at 1017 Myrtle Street.

For more information, visitlowndescounty.com.