Free Spring Recycling Event to return in Valdosta

Valdosta's annual free Spring Recycling Event is set to return Saturday, providing its city and county residents with an opportunity to get rid of unwanted items.
Accepted items include:
- CB radios
- cell phones
- circuit boards
- cables
- cameras
- camcorders
- disk & floppy drives
- laptops
- modems
- scanners
- speakers
- televisions
- test equipment
- typewriters
- video cassette recorders (VCRS)
The event is set to take place April 8 at 8 a.m. until 12 p.m, at Valdosta Public Works Department, located at 1017 Myrtle Street.
For more information, visitlowndescounty.com.