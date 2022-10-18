Free skateable art park event happening this weekend at FAMU skatepark in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Helping inspire kids to learn how to skateboard.

The City of Tallahassee and Leon County leaders and local skate shop, Phaze One, are working with a nonprofit called Boards for Bros. This weekend they are teaming up to give kids in the community free skateboarding lessons, workshops from professionals, and new boards to kids who can't afford them.

Their mission is to mentor kids and help them develop new skills.

The Skateable Art Park event is happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 810 FAMU Way in Tallahassee. There will be food trucks, live music, plus skateboarding lessons, and workshops.

The event is free and open to everyone in the community.