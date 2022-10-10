Watch Now
Free skate event set to take place at FAMU Way Skateable Art Park

Posted at 11:43 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 12:22:49-04

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — A free skate event is set to take place at FAMU Way's new Skateable Art Park, offering demonstrations from professional skaters, giveaways and more to the public.

The Boards for Bros event will be held Saturday, Oct.22, at 10 a.m. off 810 FAMU Way.

In addition to giveaways and lessons from professional skaters, there will also be skate workshops and vendors, according to Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency.

Attendees will reportedly have the opportunity to enjoy live music, food trucks and more.

