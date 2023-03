For those in need of shredding sensitive or confidential information, a free shredding event is set to take place for the community.

The free Community Shred Day event will be held Thursday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thomasville Road Financial Center, located at 3343 Thomasville Road.

The event is hosted by First Commerce Credit Union and Secure Record Solutions.