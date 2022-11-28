Free seasonal festivities set to return in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — In celebration of the holiday season, the City of Tallahassee is set to have several holiday festivities return throughout December.

According to the city, the popular Winter Festival, Santa Calling, Holiday Stroll and Soul Santa events are returning, along with the holiday light display in Dorothy B. Oven Park which is set to be open nightly.

Free, seasonal festivities include:

The 36th annual Winter Festival

Takes place on Saturday, Dec.3, in downtown Tallahassee from 3-10 p.m. Local community members will be able to enjoy festivities, holiday lights, food vendors and arts and crafts merchants.

Candy Cane Lane

Takes place in McCarty Park at the Winter Festival on Dec.3 from 3-10 p.m., and will be open on Dec. 4 through Dec.11 from 6-9 p.m.

Holiday Stroll through Cascades Park

Takes place at Cascades Park, located at 1001 S. Gadsden St., on Saturday, Dec.10 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Santa Calling

On Thursday, Dec.8, from 6-8:30 p.m., children may have the opportunity to receive a call from Santa. Registration opens on Monday, Nov.28.

Elf Night at Dorothy B. Oven Park

On Thursday, Dec.15, from 5:30-8 p.m., Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and elves will reportedly make an appearance at Dorothy B. Oven Park. Public parking will be available at Thomasville Road Baptist Church, located at 3131 Thomasville Road, next to the park.

Soul Santa Events

Children up to age 10 will be able to attend Soul Santa, which will be held at the LeVerne Payne Community Center on Friday, Dec.16, from 2:30-6 p.m. and at the Walker-Ford Community Center on Saturday, Dec.17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required.



For more details regarding this year's annual seasonal activities and to register for Santa Calling and Soul Santa Events, visit Talgov.com.