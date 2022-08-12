Big Bend TNR to offer free pet vaccines on August 27 for local citizens

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Free pet vaccinations for cats and dogs will be provided on August 27 with no registration required.

According to Big Bend TNR, FVRCP vaccine will be provided for cats and kittens, and DAPPv for dogs and puppies.

The free core vaccination clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Be the Solution's The Fix Annex, located at 1208 Capital Circle SE.

Other services are set to be available, such as microchips for $10, BTS Spay and Neuter vouchers.

Big Bend TNR ask that owners have their dogs on leashes and cats in carriers or on leashes as well.

TNR is reportedly in search of vets to volunteer for rabies. If interested, visit Shelterluv to register.

