Free pet microchip clinic set to return in Thomas County

Thomas County Sheriff's Office announced a second free pet microchip clinic is set to take place Saturday for Thomas County residents that might've missed the first one.

The drive-thru chip clinic also includes a lifetime registration.

Thomas County residents must show residency. Cats and pocket pets must be in a carrier, and dogs must have a collar and a leash.

The clinic will be held Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thomas County Health Department, located at 484 Smith Avenue in Thomasville.