Free lunch and learn session to help local minority-owned businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Helping local minority business owners succeed in the future.

That's what the Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce is doing Wednesday with a free lunch and learn session.

The goal of Wednesday's session is to help people learn how to use social media to market their business.

Antonio Jefferson is the President and CEO of the Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce. He says they plan to host different sessions like this every month ranging from accounting, tax prep, and mental health.

"Hopefully make them better businesses, create a more informed consumer base in our market to be aware that these businesses exist in our community."

The social media marketing lunch and learn session is happening at the Edison Restaurant in Tallahassee beginning at 12 PM on Wednesday.

Register here.