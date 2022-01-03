Free legal clinic being held for "The Meadows" residents, community encouraged to attend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A free legal clinic is popping up for people living in the Florida Sun Estates, previously The Meadows, in Tallahassee.

Legal Services of North Florida, along with the NAACP and School Board Member Darryl Jones are hosting the clinic for people who say their rent was increased drastically. Tallahassee City Commissioner Jacqueline Porter says that people should be made aware of what rights they have no matter the situation.

Commissioner Porter says many of them reached out to her about the rent increase following the sale of the park.

"The only recourse was to offer legal support and legal advice. School board member Darryl Jones, Sabal Palms is in his district and over 80 kids live at The Meadows, and so he is personally affected by this, and so we felt like the best use of our resources would be to get the word out to provide legal support," said Porter.

That clinic is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. tomorrow night at Sabal Palm Elementary School.

The entire community is also encouraged to attend.

They suggest you bring as much paperwork as possible to the clinic.