Free kids hearing test clinic set to take place in Valdosta

VALDOSA, Ga. — A free kids hearing test clinic is set to take place Saturday in Valdosta. Free books and winter gear will also be provided.

The clinic, hosted by Georgia Mobile Audiology and Georgia Department of Public Health, aims to assist any children ranging from birth to five years old that are in need of a hearing test.

The event is set to take place May 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Valdosta State University's Speech and Hearing Clinic, located at 2525 Patterson Street.

Those interested in attending may pre-register for a fast pass, but walk-ins are still welcomed.

To register, visit gamobileaudiology.org.