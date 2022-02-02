Free HIV screening coming to Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Increasing access to HIV testing in Gadsden County.

That's what the Big Bend Area Health Education Center, Florida Health, and several other local organizations are doing this week.

They're teaming up with BAPS Beauty Supply in Quincy to give the community the chance to have free testing, health screenings, and more to help improve quality of care.

Jamia Hunter works at BAPS and said:

"It's very important for everyone to have access to it and by it being a small community that's something that comes to Gadsden county, that everyone needs."

The free HIV screening event is happening on Friday, February 4th from 10 AM to 1 PM in front of BAPS Beauty Supply in Quincy.