TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Neighborhood Medical Center and Second Harvest is set to host a free food distribution on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Tallahassee.

The distribution will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Neighborhood Medical Center, located at 438 W. Brevard Street.

Face masks are required.

For more information, contact the medical center at 850-567-3322 or on their website.