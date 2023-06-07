Free food distribution helping seniors in Gadsden County

1 in 14 seniors age 60 and older was food insecure in 2021, according to Feeding America. Here in Gadsden County, rows of cars are waiting for hours to get free food at the senior services office.

The free, senior food distribution was supposed to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, but nothing was passed out until almost noon.

Bad weather and a delayed food truck left people waiting for hours, but those waiting said it's worth it. More seniors in Gadsden County are now needing more resources, like the food distribution, to help them get by every month.

One of the ones waiting a little longer than expected is Willie Rivers.

"There was a lot of people out here before me and they've been out here since 7 o'clock and things are not going right today," said Rivers. "There's no food here and a lot of these people need that food and they've been waiting out for a long time."

Rivers isn't waiting for himself though. He's here to pick up food for elderly people who couldn't make it.

"Some of them can't even go to the store and they live on a monthly income and it's extremely important for them to get this food," said Rivers.

According to AARP, the average social security retirement benefit is around $1,800 a month; leaving little wiggle room for rising prices at the grocery store.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the average cost for a pound of chicken breasts was $4.09 this time last year. Now, they're $4.32.

Willie Earl Banks said the food he gets from the distribution will help him, his wife, and 96-year-old mother-in-law.

"Cuts down on the grocery bill tremendously," said Banks. "Cutting down on it because you just don't to spend as much money as you would if you did not have this."

Banks said the savings will help get them through the month.

"How long does it last? I'm not sure, maybe a couple of weeks," said Banks.

Director of Gadsden County Elderly Affairs Latoya Fryson said they're now serving over 450 seniors at their three locations throughout the county. That number is up since before the pandemic.

"We provide meals to the seniors four to five days a week," said Fryson. "We provide a place for them to come and socialize and engage and so we're seeing an increase in numbers of seniors."

Fryson said they're working to make sure every senior has what they need.

"We're here to meet those needs," said Fryson. "Whether it's food, supplies, medical assistance that we can help getting them connected with services, linking them to services that they need. We are that one stop shop for seniors."

Banks doesn't mind waiting a few hours for food. He's just glad there's someone willing to help.

"It feels wonderful that you can get help. Seniors can get help," said Banks.

If you missed today's food distribution or are looking to get connected with other resources, Fryson said you can call or come by their offices in Quincy, Chattahoochee or Havana for assistance.