Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Free dental services available March 11-12 at the Donald L. Tucker Center

Services provided by Florida Dental Association
Posted at 10:37 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 22:42:58-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A thousand Floridians will have an opportunity to receive free dental care through Florida Mission of Mercy in Tallahassee.

The Florida Dental Association and a local dentist is providing cleanings, fillings, extractions, pediatric dentistry, root canals and more to everyone in need.

Marie Vandenberg, the Hope Community Program Director says having events like this gives people at the HOPE shelter an opportunity to have the dental care they need and it gives them a chance to feel better about themselves.

Vandenberg says she plans on sending as many people as possible from the shelter...

The event will happen on March 11 and 12 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is first come first serve and everyone must wear a mask.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming