Free community program helps caregivers look after themselves while caring for a loved one

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "I do mom's medication management, so I make sure that she has everything she needs every day, and I take them to all of their doctor's appointments."

Allison Wiman is the Executive Director of Big Bend Area Health Education Center. She also takes care of both of her parents.

"They're 89 and 87 and they still live at home. I do all of their cooking so every night I make sure they have meals, I do some of their shopping for them."

Allison, like many others, has to balance both caregiving, work, and having a family.

"If you aren't taking care of yourself and your health fails, or your well-being fails, of course it's going to make you a less-effective caregiver."

That's where Big Bend AHEC is stepping in. With the help of several community partners, they're launching a new program designed to give people the skills they need to put themselves first, while still caring for a loved one.

"This class is one that allows people to kind of put down that fear for a second."

It's called Powerful Tools for Caregivers. It's a free, 6-week class that will equip caregivers with skills on how to: communicate feelings, manage emotional burdens, problem-solve, improve self-confidence, and reduce stress. Katharine Williams is the Aging Programs Coordinator at Big Bend AHEC and says it's…

"The best way they can stay being a caregiver for as long as they need to."

Something Allison agrees with…

"There is support out there, there are people who are willing to walk hand in hand with you."

The Powerful Tools for Caregivers class will have two different free sessions open to the community. The first will start on Tuesday, August 23rd and the second begins on Wednesday, August 31st.

Both will go from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Each session is 6 weeks long and there are both in-person and virtual options.

Call or email to register for either session. Contact info can be found in flyers below.