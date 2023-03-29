Free books for preschoolers in Jefferson County

Preschoolers can receive free books through a partnership program at the Jefferson County Library.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library offers kids under the age of five a free book every month, regardless of a family's income.

The goal of the program is to inspire kids to read and encourage youth literacy.

Circulation Specialist at the library Brian Golden enjoys seeing the kids get excited over their new books. He said the program has increased in popularity recently and more people are signing up.

"You know we're a small town, so we have a smaller base to pull from, but we're up near like 100 kids. I think we've had 30 graduate, but yeah it's been picking up steam over the last little bit so it's pretty good," said Golden.

To sign your child up, you can fill out a form online or in person at the library. All you need is a valid address in Jefferson County.

Once you're signed up, the our first book will arrive in four to six weeks.