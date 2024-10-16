Free biometric screenings at Thomasville YMCA to identify potential health risks

Wellspring Medical Spa's nurse practitioners are providing free biometric screenings to help residents assess their health.



Screenings can identify potential health issues, including risk factors for diabetes, heart disease, and other diseases.



Watch the video to learn about available resources for accessing affordable health services.



BROADCAST SCRIPT

For many, the cost of health tests means skipping them entirely but catching diseases like diabetes, heart disease, or hypertension early could save your life.

I'm tracking why it's important to catch health issues early and what resources neighbors have to access affordable healthcare services.

According to GeorgiaRuralHealth.org, 16.1% of neighbors in Thomas County under 65 are uninsured, which is part of a bigger healthcare challenge in our state.

The latest census shows about 1.2 million people in Georgia lack health insurance. That includes around 171,000 children, higher than the national average

This is especially concerning since ischemic heart and vascular disease is the leading cause of death in Thomas County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

That's why health screenings are essential. They can catch potential issues before they become serious.

I stopped by the Thomasville YMCA, where nurse practitioners Rachel Howell and Crystal George offered free screenings Wednesday, with their new biometric scanner. The service helps neighbors assess their health without breaking the bank.

"What it does is it takes a 3D image of your body to accurately give a more precise image of your body as well as an accurate BMI," said George

The scanner reveals detailed body composition and fat distribution, identifying risk factors for issues like heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension.

"Prevention is always much better than finding something too late, so finding something early, knowing what you're at risk for, and being able to make modifications and changes into what you're doing in the future," said Howell.

Cindy Munoz, who went through the biometric scanner today, says this is a great way to figure out what's going on with your body.

"I like it because being in fitness at 58, it encouraged me for the areas in my midsection where I have difficulties. It will pinpoint and show me what I need to do to improve that, where I've been having trouble with it," said Munoz.

Munoz tells me those results will guide her to better lifestyle choices, like adjusting her diet and exercise.

The Thomas County Health Department also offers a wide range of screenings with a sliding fee scale based on your income and family size,

To book an appointment, you can call this number

(229) 226-4241

Wellspring will be also be holding another free screening on Wednesday, October 23rd, from 4 to 6 PM at the Downtown YMCA.