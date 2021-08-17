Fred leaves minimal damage across Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Emergency Management Officials spent the evening on standby at the Public Safety Complex, ready to respond to damage reports like the one near Whitehill Ln.

"I was sitting in the house watching TV and I felt the ground shaking," said Levi Hilliard, who lives in Tallahassee.

Hilliard recalls the moment this tree fell outside his home Monday.

"My neighbor, he ended up going to the ER. It fell right into his room. He was sleeping," Hilliard said.

The fallen tree near his home is just one example of damage in the Big Bend.

The city of Tallahassee also shared damage pictures Monday evening.

They say they successfully restored power to more than 4,400 customers who experienced outages from Fred. Leon County also responded to around 150 calls for outlying areas, reporting no storm-related injury or death as of 9 p.m.

Neighbors like Lloyd Prather watch as others begin the clean up around them say, "It's hitting too close to home, you know."

Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters says it's more critical now than ever to plan and prepare for what the rest of the storm season can bring.

"So being prepared, having your family disaster plan, a disaster supply kit and knowing what you're going to do in future disasters is important," Peters said.

Staff at the EOC tell will be accessible throughout the night should storm conditions worsen.