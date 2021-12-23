Franklin County tourism numbers jump 71% in 2020-2021

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Franklin County Tourist Development Council (TDC) released 2020-2021 collections numbers this week.

According to statistics provided by the county, total collections for the 20-21 fiscal year netted $2,458,248.97; a 71.65% increase over 2019-2020 fiscal year.

“I could not be more pleased,” said FCTDC director John Solomon. “This has been a collaborative effort between the County Commission, TDC Board members, TDC vendors, lodging providers and hospitality workers.”

According to Solomon, a 1% lodging tax increase implemented in July bumped collection numbers by more than 30% during the last three months of the fiscal year.

“Without the additional one percent increase we would’ve still seen an increase of 46% over the previous fiscal year at $2,115,544.12,” Solomon said, “but the extra revenue generated this year means we are able to accomplish many important infrastructure improvements that were otherwise unaffordable for our small coastal communities.” The two previous years saw increases of 7.4% and 2.1%

According to Solomon, some of those infrastructure improvements already underway include infrastructure funding for local museums, beach park facility improvements including restrooms, parks and beach accessibility improvements.

Solomon added other tourism infrastructure improvements are currently under consideration by the Franklin County Commission.

The county noted numbers are welcome news to area businesses that rely on the area tourism to survive.

“These increases all happened even when faced with Hurricane Michael aftermath and a worldwide pandemic,” Solomon said. “I’m pleased with the results and I am proud to be part of a team that loves our community. It shows in a job very well done."

