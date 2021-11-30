Franklin County to create new island from excess dug up material

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — People in Franklin County may soon be able to see a brand new island.

The county is working to make the Eastpoint Channel deep enough for boats to dock, which in turn, will bring in more business and goods through the Apalachicola Bay.

To do so, engineers will have to dig up the material under the water and put it someplace else.

"We're going to create an island," said county consultant Alan Pierce. "We're going to plant it with marsh grass. And over time, other vegetation may grow on it, we just don't know yet. But it will be 26 acres of new land above sea level."

The new island comes at a cost of $3 million.

An island created in a similar fashion 50 years ago is now fully vegetated.

Engineers are currently waiting on permits to begin the process, which they expect in around six weeks.