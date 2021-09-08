Franklin County short-staffed due to COVID-19, services may be delayed

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Franklin County announced Wednesday that due to employees having to quarantine due to COVID-19, they are short-staffed and services may be delayed.

"Please be aware that phone calls may go to voicemail and services may be delayed, but we ask that you please be patient as we take the necessary action to ensure the health and safety of employees and their families as well as the citizens of Franklin County," the county said in a press release.

The county did not specify which exact services would be delayed but did ask everyone to exercise caution and take appropriate health and safety measures during the pandemic.