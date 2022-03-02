Franklin County Sheriff’s Office warns of telephone scam

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A person pretending to represent an energy company is one of the latest fraud attempts in the region.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said in a video posted to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Wednesday that 911 emergency personnel received multiple calls that a person attempted to obtain money by posing as a representative of an energy company.

According to Smith, 911 received multiple calls from individuals claiming an individual pretending to be from Duke Energy stated their energy bill was due.

The caller went on to say if the person did not pay, the resident’s electricity would be turned off.

“Those are total scams,” Smith said in the video post. “If they call, hang up the phone, disconnect; do not engage with those people. It is a total scam.”

Smith added that he wants residents to spread the word about being aware about the telephone scam.

The sheriff’s office advises not to engage with the caller. That includes not providing personal or financial information.