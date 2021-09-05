Franklin County Sheriff's Office sending supplies to Louisiana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today is the last day Franklin County is accepting donating to victims of Hurricane Ida.

Led by the Sheriff's Office, items such as water, generators, and pet food are going to LaFourche Parrish in Louisiana.

Three tractor-trailers of goods have already been delivered to LaFourche Parrish.

The items that are still at Franklin County that were collected today will be sent out on Monday or Tuesday. They will still accept money donations after today.

"Since I've been Sheriff in my entire career, I think law enforcement is about more than just putting people in jail," said Sheriff Smith. "It's about helping people that need help. As a law enforcement officer, we have the ability to do those things for people. Yeah, it's extra work, but its the best part of our job and it's why we do it at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. "

Monetary donations can be sent to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.