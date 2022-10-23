Franklin County Sheriff's Office: Search underway for missing woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday afternoon that its deputies along with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and St. George Island State Park personnel are searching for a missing woman.

The sheriff’s office notes that 33-year-old Staci Peterson, a white female listed at 5-foot-4 in height with brown eyes, is suspected to have been in the water.

A search from the air and on the beach by is ongoing and no foul play is suspected in the incident.

According to a video post on the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page by sheriff A.J. Smith, Peterson is from New York and was on vacation in the area.

The sheriff’s office requests anyone who has seen Peterson or has any information on her disappearance to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office by calling 850-670-8500.