Franklin County Sheriff's Office leads Hurricane Ian relief effort

FRANKLIN COUNTY, FLa. — Franklin County Sheriff's Office is reportedly leading a relief effort to provide donations to south Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Items needed include:
- Water
- Toiletries
- Cleaning supplies
- Batteries for flashlights
- Kid diapers
Donations may be dropped off at:
- Jackson's Ace Hardware in Carrabelle, Florida
- Taylor's Do It Best Building Supply in Eastpoint, Florida
- Ace Hardware and Riverfront Park in Apalachicola, Florida
A trailer will be located at Riverfront Park for donations.
To donate funds for supplies, visit Franklin County Sheriff's Office Charity Fund. The sheriff's office request that funds memo to "Ian".