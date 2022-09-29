Franklin County Sheriff's Office leads Hurricane Ian relief effort

FRANKLIN COUNTY, FLa. — Franklin County Sheriff's Office is reportedly leading a relief effort to provide donations to south Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Items needed include:



Water

Toiletries

Cleaning supplies

Batteries for flashlights

Kid diapers

Donations may be dropped off at:



Jackson's Ace Hardware in Carrabelle, Florida

Taylor's Do It Best Building Supply in Eastpoint, Florida

Ace Hardware and Riverfront Park in Apalachicola, Florida

A trailer will be located at Riverfront Park for donations.

To donate funds for supplies, visit Franklin County Sheriff's Office Charity Fund. The sheriff's office request that funds memo to "Ian".