Franklin County Sheriff's Office leads Hurricane Ian relief effort


Posted at 1:40 PM, Sep 29, 2022
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FLa. — Franklin County Sheriff's Office is reportedly leading a relief effort to provide donations to south Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Items needed include:

  • Water
  • Toiletries
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Batteries for flashlights
  • Kid diapers

Donations may be dropped off at:

  • Jackson's Ace Hardware in Carrabelle, Florida
  • Taylor's Do It Best Building Supply in Eastpoint, Florida
  • Ace Hardware and Riverfront Park in Apalachicola, Florida

A trailer will be located at Riverfront Park for donations.

To donate funds for supplies, visit Franklin County Sheriff's Office Charity Fund. The sheriff's office request that funds memo to "Ian".

