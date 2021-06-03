Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigating murder-suicide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide in Lanark Village Wednesday night.

FCSO says deputies were conducting a welfare check on 71-year-old Frances Weeks at 7 p.m. June 2.

At the home, deputies found Weeks and her boyfriend, 68-year-old Brady Kerce deceased.

FCSO says the initial investigation shows Kece shot Weeks, then himself.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the Weeks family," said Sheriff AJ "Tony" Smith. "A lot of people knew Ms. Weeks and thought very highly of her. From what I can gather, she was always helping folks and was a kind soul."

FCSO was assisted by FDLE.

This is a developing story.