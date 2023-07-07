Franklin County Sheriff's Office hosts fundraiser for Hosford tornado victims

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — "You know if everybody will do something, everybody pitch in then it will go a long way," said John Turner, Franklin County Native.

After an EF 2 tornado hit Hosford nearly 3 months ago Liberty County is still working to recover. Franklin County Sheriff's office decided to host a fundraiser selling plates of gumbo for 15 dollars each to help.

"Saw it on Facebook and I thought people needed a little help. Every little bit helps," said Jimmy Gander, Franklin County Native.

Tons of people showed up ready to give whatever they have.

"Me and my wife try to be as charitable as we can. We're limited in financing being on fixed income, but we try to sew as much into the community as we can," said Turner.

A gesture Liberty County Sheriff Buddy Money says does not go unnoticed.

"When you have a sheriff like AJ Smith and his staff willing to back you and support you in this endeavor and try to help with it means a great deal. Not only to me and my staff but to the citizens of Liberty County," said Buddy Money, Liberty County Sheriff.

Hosford took a big hit when a tornado hit a stretch of the community impacting several homes.

However widespread, it wasn't enough to qualify for state funding.

"Sheriffs helping sheriffs, neighbors helping neighbors, the community of Franklin County want to give they just have to have a method for them to do it," said AJ Smith, Franklin County Sheriff.

The donations will go towards helping Hosford tornado victims with things such as deductibles, insurance, or even supplies.

"Most people that are coming up here are giving more than $15. They are making very sizable donations. People are really giving," said Smith.

If you would like to donate the fundraiser will continue in the days to come at Captain Kelly's Grill in Sumatra.

