Franklin County Sheriff wants to know who dumped a dog at Ho-Hum Park

Posted at 3:33 PM, Jul 27, 2021
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying the individual who abandoned a dog, possibly a puppy, at the Ho-Hum Park in Lanark Village early Tuesday morning.

FCSO says this dog is now safe at the Humane Society.

Abandoning an animal is a crime in Florida and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office takes this very seriously.

If you know who this is, FCSO asks you to please call at 850-670-8500.

If you have a pet that you can no longer take care please know there are options. Please call the Humane Society or Animal Control.

