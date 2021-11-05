Franklin County searching for missing boater

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — Franklin County Sheriff A.J. "Tony" Smith announced via Facebook live Friday afternoon that a search is underway for a missing boater.

Smith stated that they'd received a report that a boat had capsized either sometime last night or early this morning off West Pass. The Fish and Wildlife Commission have put a boat in the water and will be assisted by Franklin County and the Coast Guard in the search.

The area where the boat capsized was close to Little St. George Island and the hope is that the missing boater made it to the island.

"If you're on the water in that particular area, be on the lookout for someone that could be in the water. We are hopeful that this person maybe made it to the island and is seeking sanctuary there," Smith said. "Keep this person in your prayers as we search for them."

